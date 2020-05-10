See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2020

Sun., May. 10, 2020

It's a day to celebrate the beautiful and resilient mothers who have given us life, love and unconditional support. 

As millions of people throughout the country continue to hunker down at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it might seem like a feat to celebrate Mother's Day 2020 accordingly. 

However, no gesture is too small on a special day like this—if it's done with intention. Whether it's a touching Instagram post, a heartfelt text, a homemade meal, a card or a flower arrangement—be sure to to celebrate all the mother's in your life. 

Of course, today's also a day where we'll see many of our favorite celebrities wishing their mother, aunt, grandmother or a friend the best day ever. 

From Jessie James Decker to Mindy Kaling to Jessica Biel, celebrities are taking time to soak up this special day even if it's just from the comfort of their homes. 

Scroll below to see how your favorite celebrities are celebrating Mother's Day today! 

Mothers Day Gallery, Kristin Cavallari

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari

"Everything made sense once I become a mom to these 3," the E! reality TV star shares. "Being their mom is the greatest gift. Happy Mother's Day to all of the moms out there."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster

"this little love of mine," the beauty mogul shares. "What a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother's day to all the mamas."

Mothers Day Gallery, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

"My biggest blessing, the three that have given me purpose, make every experience better, test me, teach me, and remind me of who I am in the truest sense, their mother," the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star writes.

Mothers Day Gallery, Jessica Biel, Lea Michele

Twitter

Lea Michele

"Best Mother's Day with the best mother in the world," the Glee alum writes, cradling her baby bump. "I love you mommy."

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Miles, Luna

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

"Happy Mother's Day @chrissyteigen! Our babies are so lucky to have you," the singer shares. "I can't imagine our lives without your love, creativity and spirit of adventure."

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia, Instagram

Instagram

Gabrielle Union

"Sending love and appreciation to everyone that mothers others. No matter the route, the journey, the title, we thank you and recognize you today and everyday," the actress shares. "To everyone who is feeling pain on this day, I feel you, I see you and you are not alone. You are never alone. Love and light good people."

Mothers Day Gallery, Jessie James Decker

Instagram

Jessie James Decker

"Best Momma Ever," Eric Decker says of his wife. "Thank you for always bringing the sunshine and loving us with every ounce of your soul."

Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Yolanda Hadid & Gigi Hadid

The supermodel has a lot to celebrate this year! "Best I could ever ask for," Gigi shares on Instagram, in honor of her famous momma. "Happy Mother's Day to the one I'll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!"

Miley Cyrus, Trish Cyrus

Jennifer Cooper, E!

Miley Cyrus & Trish Cyrus

"Mothers Daughter for life," the songstress shares on Instagram. "@tishcyrus Most supportive mommy ever ! You always told me I would make it , so I did it! So thankful for you always! Love you!"

Mothers Day Gallery, Kandi Burruss

Instagram

Kandi Burruss

"Being a mother & a daughter makes this a day to be celebrated as well as celebrate," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shares. "I feel like Mother's Day started yesterday. So much love! Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. I hope you're having a wonderful day today!"

Mothers Day Gallery, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

Instagram

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

"These two people make being a momma the greatest job in the whole world," the actress expresses on Instagram. "The moments spent with you both are truly the most precious and funniest and glorious times of my life. I love you both so much!"

Giselle Bundchen, Tom Brady, Benjamin Brady, Vivian Brady

Instagram

Tom Brady & Giselle Bundchen

The NFL star takes a moment to honor his supermodel wife. He shares, "Happy Mother's Day to these two! There is nothing better then being loved by you on your special day!"

Mindy Kaling, Instagram

Instagram/Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling

The actress celebrates Mother's Day with her little one. "Sending a little extra love today to all of the moms, and to anyone who may be missing theirs right now. It's nice how through my daughter, I am able to experience memories with my own mom," she writes. "If you have a favorite memory about your mom or mother figure, I'd love to hear!"

Mothers Day Gallery, Savannah Guthrie

Instagram

Savannah Guthrie

" I really do feel like "Queen Mom" today," the host says on Instagram with a sweet post of her kiddos.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Sephora Collection

Olivia Jade & Lori Loughlin

"happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there. Thank you God for mine," the YouTube star shares. "You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever. Thank you for being you."

Here's to a Mother's Day to remember!

