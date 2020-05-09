Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Are Officially ''Moving On'' Following Their Recent Split

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne don't seem to have plans for reconciliation. 

After almost two years since the two began dating and one year since they went public with their relationship, Ashley and Cara called it quits. 

According to an E! News source, the two are officially "moving on." The source shared that the Pretty Little Liars star "moved out and is staying with friends." 

Following their split, the two haven't had "a lot of contact" and have spent their time "hanging out with separate group of friends." 

Fresh off her split from Ashley, another E! News source shared that the supermodel reunited with Margaret QualleyCole SprouseKJ Apa and Alex Fine for a backyard pool party in Los Angeles, Calif. Ultimately, it looks like Cara is enjoying the single life and spending time with her friends. 

The source also shared that they both "feel like it's over and it's better if they go their own ways." 

It's still unclear what the breaking point was for the duo's relationship. The two have yet to comment publicly on their breakup.

The last time the two were spotted together on social media as on March 17 when they both uploaded a TikTok video on Instagram

Since then, it appears that the two have taken down other posts of each other on social media. 

