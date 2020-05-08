After a decade of marriage, one Hollywood couple has decided to call it quits.

E! News can confirm Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone and her husband Rob Giles have decided to go their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.

"Caterina and Rob have separated," a rep for the couple shared with us. "They remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love."

In a post Friday afternoon, the actress may have alluded to the news when she shared a quote on Instagram Stories from Shondaland Digital. "Cling to joy, bold audacious joy, that looks for Light in everything even when you're waiting."

According to Us Weekly, who first reported the news, Caterina cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split. Their separation date is listed as March 1.

The couple shares three daughters together including baby Arwen who was born this past December.