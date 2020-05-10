How Shay Mitchell Is Spreading the Love on Her First Mother's Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Shay Mitchell is busy raising one pretty little (and confident) baby!

This Mother's Day will be extra special for the actress as it will be her very first with daughter Atlas! Since the celebratory day will be looking different for most this year, Shay partnered with Pampers for their #sharethelove campaign to make sure moms everywhere feel appreciated and supported during this uncertain time.

"Parenting is definitely hard even in the best of times, and especially right now," the YOU actress shared exclusively with E! News. "It's just really important that we help each other out, offer that extra encouragement and anybody can do that by using the #sharethelove hashtag on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter. It's just kind of the perfect way to share some extra love on Mother's Day, not Mother's Day and everyday!"

Between spreading the love, designing dreamy BÉIS collections and raising Atlas, Shay is one busy mama! But she's never too busy to share Atlas' milestones with fans like swimming in the pool and, most recently, upgrading to solid food!