by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., May. 15, 2020 6:30 AM
It's finally the weekend, which means we've got a fresh batch of E!'s Movies We Love to catch this week while you are snuggled up on the couch social distancing.
After a long week, there's nothing better than a great film to lift your mood, and this weekend's selections are no exception.
Tonight, indulge in a classic romcom with It's Complicated, starring Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin playing the former married couple turned friends-with-benefits.
Then tomorrow, lift up your energy with the girl-power films Easy A and Coyote Ugly.
Finally, on Sunday, grab your tissues because we've got back-to-back romance films that are perfect for that cathartic cry with two showings of The Notebook and Sweet Home Alabama.
Check out the full schedule of Movies We Love coming to you this week below. You can also watch them right here.
Stay healthy and stay entertained by tuning in to E!.
New Line Cinema
Friday, May 15:
It's Complicated at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 16:
Coyote Ugly at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Easy A at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 17:
The Notebook at 3:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.
Sweet Home Alabama at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?