RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is staying put. Previously slated to air on Showtime this summer, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will now air on VH1 starting Friday, June 5 due to the impact of the coronavirus and various scheduling adjustments.

For season five of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, the 10 competing queens will face a new challenge.

"For All Stars 5, we've come up with a new twist that is so twisted it's guaranteed to twist your twisted minds," RuPaul, the Emmy-winning host and executive producer of the series, said in a statement.

The last queen standing will get a prize of $100,000, the champion crown and a spot in the Drag Race hall of fame.