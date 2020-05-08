Looks like Kelly Clarkson is still Miss Independent.

During Thursday's at-home episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the "Since U Been Gone" singer opened up about celebrating her birthday while practicing social distancing, telling host Seth Meyers that she preferred to ring in the big day solo.

"I literally looked at my husband [Brandon Blackstock], ‘cause it was a rough week of work and non-stop everything, and I said, ‘I don't want to cook one damn meal. I don't want to clean one article of clothing. I don't want to do anything.' I possibly—if my children were to come in and hug me, that's fine and then they leave," she joked, adding, "So, on my birthday, I literally asked to be left alone, which is funny since we're all in isolation. But I am not in isolation. I'm constantly surrounded by people. So, I was alone and I enjoyed it and I did nothing but eat stuff that probably I gained 10 pounds on and I watched, you know, whatever I was watching—I don't even remember."