Moms text the darndest things.

With Mother's Day just around the corner, Jimmy Kimmel enlisted his celebrity guests once again for the fan-favorite Jimmy Kimmel Live segment "Celebrities Read Texts from Their Moms #3," which featured some hilarious messages from the moms of stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Arnett, Emily Blunt and more.

"Most moms, as we know, love to text, almost as much as they love to leave long voicemails," the late night host said. "So, over the past few months, before the virus drove us underground, we've been asking our celebrity guests to read real text messages from the women who brought them into this world, and the result is this: Mom Texts."

Kicking things off was the Shakespeare in Love star, who received a series of texts from her indecisive mom Blythe Danner. "My mother and I are neighbors in long island, so sometimes I will get a text like this, ‘Can I come swim? My pool is 72 burrr. Don't have to eat. I have plenty. Actually, going for a walk. Maybe tomorrow. No, fine. I changed my mind. Didn't want to get wet.'"