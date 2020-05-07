Buffalo Bills YouTube
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 7, 2020 6:55 PM
Buffalo Bills YouTube
NFL teams helped to shine a light on local heroes fighting against the spread of Coronavirus during Thursday's hotly-anticipated 2020 season schedule unveiling.
Both the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers enlisted healthcare workers and other first responders to announce their respective lineups in heartwarming videos shared and celebrated by football fans all over social media.
Nurses, fire fighters, police officers, waste management personnel and more came together virtually to reveal who their beloved teams would take on later this year.
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said in one video, "We look forward with even more excitement and anticipation to a time where we're all together again."
"And know when that day comes," Jordan Poyer added, "it will be because of the dedication, commitment and expertise of the men and women on the front lines of COVID-19."
To date, the NFL has raised more than $100 million to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.
Yesterday on National Nurses Day, athletes across the NFL, NBA, MLB and beyond dedicated their jerseys to healthcare workers in their communities through the "Real Heroes Project."
It's still unclear how the global health crisis will impact in-person gatherings at football games, but for now, continue honoring those saving lives by watching the videos above.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
