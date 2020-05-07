Teen pop icon Robin Sparkles has made her comeback.

Cobie Smulders, who starred on How I Met Your Mother as Robin Scherbatsky and Canadian pop star Robin Sparkles, has gifted us all with a brand new version of the Sparkles hit "Let's Go To the Mall," with some quarantine-specific updates.

Smulders posted a video of herself playing and singing the revamped song, with lyrics written by HIMYM creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, and piano music composed by original composer Brian Kim. And sure, it's not as thrilling as "Let's Go To the Mall" was, because we can't go to the mall. But what we can do is appreciate that Robin Sparkles is looking out for us with a new anthem about how we will go to the mall to hang out with our crush in the food court someday, just not right now.