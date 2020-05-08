Happy Mother's Day weekend!

Today, we're all about telling our moms how much they mean to us and showering them with their favorite gifts.

However, today is also a day that mothers shower their children back with the love, including some of our favorite stars' mamas!

E! News exclusively caught up with some of our favorite celebs' moms, who shared sweet messages about their adorable moments of their kids growing up and their faith in their talents and dreams.

While we usually get to know celebrities after their big break, their moms always knew them as their hardworking kids, and some of the mothers we talked to discussed the moment when they realized their kiddos had officially made it!

"There wasn't a moment where I realized you had really made it," Lea Michele's mom Edith Sarfati shared. "But I knew you would make it when you told me there was no plan B."