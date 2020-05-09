Continued social distancing doesn't have to mean the end of socializing.

As the planet continues to stick close to home in the effort of slowing the global coronavirus pandemic, time still marches on. And that means there are birthdays, holidays and other special events in one's life that still warrant celebrating, even—and, perhaps, especially—in the face of so much darkness.

Luckily, we're living in a time where technology has made it easier than ever before to be connected even if we can't be together through video chat platforms like Zoom. So, though your parties may be a little different than they've been in the past, they can still happen. All it takes is a little creativity and ingenuity. And the help of a celebrity event planner wouldn't hurt.

With that in mind, E! News spoke with event planner Yifat Oren, who runs luxury experience film Oren Co. and whose list of celebrity clientele includes Reese Witherspoon Drew Barrymore, Adam Levine, Anne Hathaway, Jason Bateman, and Natalie Portman, for some tips on how to you can host the perfect virtual celebration for any occasion!