5 H&M Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., May. 7, 2020 3:46 PM
If you're looking for the perfect spring outfit, look no further than H&M's new arrivals. From airy dresses to floral hairbands to woven cotton shoppers, the affordable finds below are going to sell out quick, so don't miss the boat!
Ahead, shop the five H&M spring finds we're obsessed with this week that will transition effortlessly into summer.
Breathable linen is the perfect fabric as the weather heats up, and the midi length of this floral dress is super on trend. Plus, check out the sweet buttons down the front.
Swap out your dark leather bag for this beige shopper for the spring. It's made of a woven cotton fabric and also works great as a beach bag.
These paper-bag shorts are super flattering and come with a removable denim belt with metal rings. Pair them with a tucked-in shirt or crop top.
This airy chiffon tunic with eyelet embroidery looks super high-end. You'll want to buy a nude slip to wear underneath.
It doesn't get prettier than these hair bows. You can wear them around your head or ponytail.
