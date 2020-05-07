Adele's former trainer is turning tables on her critics.

Just a day ago, the world-famous songstress took to social media with a rare Instagram post in honor of her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," she captioned a photo of herself standing outside in front of a jumbo-sized wreath. "I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels 2020 okay bye thanks x."

However, it wasn't so much the milestone that fans were focused, but instead, how the star looked. The sighting spurred headlines about the performer's weight loss and a mix of reactions and commentary over her physical appearance. While many showered her with compliments, others reminded in comments that she's always been beautiful at any size. There were also those who expressed disappointment, alleging that she had lost weight to fit societal standards.

On Thursday, trainer Pete Geracimo took to Instagram to defend his famous former client and share some insight into her wellness journey. "As Adele's former London-based personal trainer, it's disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss," he began.