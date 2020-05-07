Cara Delevingne is getting by with a little help from her friends.

Fresh off her split from Ashley Benson, the supermodel reunited with members of her star-studded inner circle to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. A source tells E! News that Cara, Margaret Qualley, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa and Alex Fine gathered Tuesday for a backyard pool party in Los Angeles.

The celeb squad enjoyed swimming in the pool, listening to music and playing games. Margaret, who we're told arrived separately from Cara and the rest of the group, brought food and drink to share. She was photographed wearing a mask while exiting her car.

Cara, 27, has yet to comment publicly on her breakup from the Pretty Little Liars star. She and Ashley, 30, were together for nearly two years.