Friends or foes?

In this exclusive clip of Sunday's all-new Married to Medicine Los Angeles, Jazmin Johnson and Dr. Imani Walker appear to make amends after the latter opens up about her trust issues.

However, as the two sit down to have a conversation at Jazmin's cocktail party, the other women aren't necessarily as eager to rid themselves of any drama. Dr. Britten Cole and Quad Webb are going back and forth about something one of them sees as a dig, and the other as a misunderstanding.

Either way, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe seems over it all.

"Quad, I don't even know you're talking," she says in a confessional. "This isn't even your party."

Away from the group, Dr. Imani tells Jazmin she doesn't have a problem with her.

"You're just so hard," Jazmin responds. "Why?"

Dr. Imani jokes that it's because she's from New York before revealing the deeper reason.

"There are things about me that you don't know and I think—how do I say this—I have been betrayed by the closest people to me," she says. "My dad abandoned me and my mom."

The Bravo show then flashes back to a conversation Dr. Imani was having with her mother, who can be seen saying, "The first man who you ever loved said to you, 'I will always love you,' and then where'd he go?"