Did Nikki Bella almost pull the plug on her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev?

On tonight's all-new Total Bellas, the PDA loving couple found themselves in their first fight after a disastrous date night. The episode started off optimistically enough, with Artem asking Nikki to dedicate more time to their relationship.

"I do feel like, lately, I've just been so insanely busy. That's kind of had me disconnect a little bit from our relationship," Nikki spilled in a confessional. "And so, I just really want us to plan a date night, so we can just work on connecting because, I feel like I've just lately been putting all my work before him."

Although the Belle Radici co-founder happily agreed to a salsa dancing outing with her beau, it directly conflicted with a work event. In order to keep their dancing date, Nikki told Artem to pick her up from the Temptation Island screening.

Unfortunately, by the time the former Dancing With the Stars professional arrived at the event, Nikki was already intoxicated. To make matters worse, Artem thought Nikki was being flirtatious with another man, which caused him to storm off.