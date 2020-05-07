Jan Broberg's unbelievable true story is becoming a TV series.

The Act's Nick Antosca will script the limited series from UCP based on the life of Broberg, an actress who recurred on Everwood, who was abducted and sexually abused as a child by a family friend. The events were chronicled in Abducted in Plain Sight, a documentary currently on Netflix. Both Broberg and her mother Mary Ann Broberg will serve as producers on the series. Antosca is executive producing, Alex Hedlund is co-executive producer and Abducted in Plain Sight director Skye Borgman is consulting producer.

The untitled series will tell the story of the Broberg clan and Jan who was kidnapped multiple times over several years by an obsessed family friend. The family was unprepared and groomed by the neighbor who turned their daughter against them. The series will tell the story of how lives were altered and how they survived.