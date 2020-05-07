14 Super Cute Headbands for Those Last-Minute Video Calls

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Chances are, you've found yourself in some manner of video meeting over the past month (or a Zoom happy hour, hello!). And chances are, you've thought of what top to wear, or how to do your makeup, maybe how to style your hair... but have you considered adding a cute headband to your look?

Whether the answer is "yes" or "no," we went and rounded up some of our faves to help you look fab for your next video call. There's glam ones, styles that are simple but edgy, and even a few over-the-top looks for you dramatic types (no judgment!). Whatever your headband flavor, there's an option for you.

Check out some of our faves below, and shop before your next meeting starts!