Chris Harrison isn't holding back.

During his virtual visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, the Bachelor franchise host reminisced about his 18-year stint on the hit ABC series, host Kelly Clarkson was curious to hear if he's had the urge to "scream" at any Bachelor Nation contestants in the past.

"Gosh, I don't know if there's anyone on the show that I haven't wanted to do that," he joked. "I mean, even this last season with Peter [Weber], I wanted to just grab him by the shirt collar and be like, ‘Come on, man. Pull it together.' Because he was a mess coming down the stretch."

The fan-favorite pilot wasn't the only Bachelor that made Harrison's list. He continued, "Colton [Underwood], obviously, jumping the fence and running away from me in the Portuguese countryside. So, yeah, and even Hannah [Brown] and I had our moments. So, I think probably with every Bachelor and Bachelorette, there is that moment where they want to scream at me—and sometimes they do—and then I want to yell at them."