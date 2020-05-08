It's been 10 years since Betty White first took the stage in Studio 8H.

When she began enjoying a career resurgence in her late 80s thanks to a role in The Proposal and a particularly popular Snickers commercial, fans were shocked to discover that the comedy legend who'd been making audiences laugh practically since the TV was invented as the first woman to produce a sitcom (1953's Life of Elizabeth) and, later, with roles on the iconic sitcoms The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls had never been asked to host Saturday Night Live.

So, they set out to change that and launched a Facebook campaign called "Betty White to Host SNL (Please)," and as the group approach 500,000 members, Lorne Michaels and NBC confirmed that the legend would, in fact, finally host the show. And May 8, 2010, she—along with the help of a handful of returning SNL alums, including Rachel Dratch, Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Molly Shannon—presided over the show's Mother's Day episode, making her the oldest person in SNL history to host at 88 years young.