by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 7, 2020 9:38 AM
While you try to pronounce the name of Grimes and Elon Musk's newborn son, even the new mom got slightly mixed up on her baby's very unique moniker.
Just days ago, the Tesla co-founder confirmed their first child together had arrived. However, Musk spurred more headlines when he responded to a fan asking for the little one's name with "X Æ A-12 Musk."
While fans tried to figure out what exactly they were reading, the musician weighed in with an explanation, though it wasn't entirely correct.
"X, the unknown variable," she wrote. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."
Grimes concluded, "A=Archangel, my favorite song" before adding a rat and sword emoji. "Metal rat."
Musk called out her typo, tweeting, "SR-71, but yes."
"I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, da--it. That was meant to be profound," the first-time mom quipped back.
As for how to say it, the jury's still out. Some have theorized the baby's name can be pronounced as Ash Archangel considering Æ can be said as "Ash" and the code name for the A-12 aircraft was"Archangel."
Whatever the case, the newborn is "happy, healthy & cute as a button," according to his famous dad. Now, if Musk can just clear up that pronunciation...
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?