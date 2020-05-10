The Most Surprising Celebrity Transformations of the Week

Adele is back!

While the beloved singer hasn't released new music (Sigh!), she did make a rare appearance on social media to send a special message to her fans, as well as essential workers. But it was her surprising transformation that really had people talking after the 32-year-old debuted her new look.

But the Grammy winner wasn't the only celebrity to take to Instagram to reveal a new look, with The Real's Adrienne Bailon opening up about her health journey and Hannah Montana star debuting a colorful new 'do.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, Christopher Meloni left fans speechless when he showed off the results of his "hibernation challenge" to let his beard grow. What would Stabler say?!

Finally, Twilight fans received some good news from the popular franchise's author that will take Edward and Bella's love story in a whole new direction and Hollywood has finally cast its first Tiger King.