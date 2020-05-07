Mila Kunis is still getting the whole TikTok thing down.

During Thursday's at-home episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ashton Kutcher trolled the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star's lack of social media knowledge by poking fun at a hilarious slip-up she made as they discussed their charitable "QUARANTINE" Wine, which they've only advertised on social media.

"We put out a video on his Twitter or Instagram, or whatever," Mila told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Noticing her inability to distinguish the two platforms, Ashton chimed in, "This is, by the way, this is how educated my wife is on social media. She calls TikTok, ‘The Tic Tac.' So, she's not pretending when she's like, ‘What is it, the Twitter or the Instagram?'"

While catching up with Kelly and Ryan, the longtime couple admitted that things have been getting pretty hectic in the Kutcher household as their family continues to practice social distancing. "Guys, I just want you to know that you have lost my husband. I've been sitting here waiting for 20 minutes and not being distracted by kids or life—this is the most silence we've had," Mila joked. "But you've also lost him. He has since gotten a unicorn head that he wanted to bring on to your show, my daughter's guitar. I don't know what is happening today."