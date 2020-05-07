Savannah Guthrie had a bit of a microphone mishap on Thursday's episode of Today.

After her mic fell from her collar, the 48-year-old anchor reached down her shirt to retrieve it on-air.

"Right before we came on, my mic, which is right here, dropped down my shirt. Then I knew I was supposed to read the intro, and so I just made a decision to reach out and get it," she told Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

Luckily, Guthrie was able to laugh off the whole thing.

"This happened," she tweeted along with footage from the incident. She also jokingly wrote the clip was "another one for the highlight reel" on Instagram.

Kotb joined her in a chuckle, too.

"I'm sorry but that timing was perfect," the 55-year-old co-anchor said. "I see a meme in your future or a GIF."

Guthrie then insisted it was "all very innocent" and the team returned to delivering that day's news stories.

This wasn't the first time Guthrie had experienced an unexpected moment on live TV. Like many people, the morning show star has been working from home amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Just a few weeks ago, her 3-year-old son Charley and her 5-year-old daughter Vale, completely crashed her at-home broadcast. Their surprise cameos made for a truly cute and candid moment.

"In the sixth week of home basement broadcasting, we've really broken the seal," Guthrie said at the time. "The duct tape on the door has been lifted and here they are."