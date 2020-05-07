Kate Middleton is opening up about family life amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on ITV's This Morning on Thursday to discuss the launch of a community photography project, #HoldStill. During the interview, Kate talked about how her family, including Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are holding up.

"I'm sure you're experiencing the same yourselves with your families and things but we're stuck with homeschooling again, but no, yeah, it's unpresented times really but we're fine, thank you for asking," Kate said in the interview.

While discussing the challenges of homeschooling, Kate revealed, "George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte's projects…making sort of spider sandwiches is far cooler than literacy work."

The Duchess of Sussex went on to share in the interview that they've been starting to FaceTime with family members to keep in touch amid the ongoing health crisis.