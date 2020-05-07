Travis Barker is settling an age-old debate.

During Wednesday's at-home episode of The Late Late Show, the famous drummer weighed in on the debate surrounding his band Blink-182, which is also comprised of Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, and finally settled how the numbers are pronounced. Before setting the record straight, host James Corden explained that folks in the U.K. say, "One-Eight-Two," whereas people in the United States say, "One-Eighty-Two."

"I think when we're over there, we're okay with people saying, ‘Blink One-Eight-Two,'" he told the Cats star. "And in the States, it's always been Blink One-Eighty-Two. So, I guess it's just, like, where we're at, like, when we're in Europe and the U.K. they're saying, ‘Blink One-Eight-Two.'"

Defending his pronunciation, James quipped, "But it is One-Eight-Two. It's not One-Eighty-Two ‘cause otherwise you'd say, ‘One hundred and eighty-two,'" to which Travis replied, "Yeah and that would sound really weird." After hearing his explanation, the musician agreed, "I guess because, you know, the way you just kind of explained it to me, it could be Blink One-Eight-Two."