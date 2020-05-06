Mark Wahlbergis honoring his mother and all the first responders working at the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic on National Nurses Day.

National Nurses Day also marks the beginning of National Nurses Week and celebrities as well as local city officials in Southern California are honoring them for the critical role they play in the battle against COVID-19.

This morning, alongside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, actor Mark Wahlberg gave a touching speech outside of Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

"It's fitting that on this day, the start of Nurses Appreciation Week is my mom's birthday," the actor said. "My mom gave birth to 9 children. I don't know if you guys have ever seen the Wahlburgers TV show but my mom always steals the show and she's doing that again today."

He continued, "It's her birthday after giving birth to 9 kids, she put herself through nursing school to work at the very same hospital where she gave birth to all of us."