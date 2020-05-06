The Masked Singer Unmasks the Kitty

Well nobody saw that one coming. Or at least none of the panlists did.

The Kitty on The Masked Singer had baffled us all, with guesses ranging from Sarah Hyland to Avril Lavigne to Sarah Michelle Gellar to Vanessa Hudgens to Lea Michele to Ashley Tisdale, but with the clues not really making sense for any of them. It turned out to be Jackie Evancho, the opera singer who won second place on America's Got Talent when she was 10 years old in 2010. She's now 20, and wanted to show the world she's grown up now.

"I wanted to show a different side of myself," she said. "I have been stuck in the stereotype of a ten year-old girl since I was ten years old. So now I'm almost 20, and I'm glad that this experience has given me the chance to kind of break out of that."

Jackie played Robert Redford's daughter in 2013's The Company You Keep, which is why there was a clue about Robert Redford being responsible for her career, and so many things are making sense now.