Have $10 million to spare? This news is for you!

You'll be happy to know that Kelly Clarkson just listed her Los Angeles mansion for that hot, hot price. Even if you're not in the market to purchase a house right now, it doesn't hurt to take a look at one fabulous property.

The singer and host's massive house features eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, a gym, a wine cellar, a game room and so much more. Plus, the backyard is any Angelenos dream, as there's an outdoor pool, a built-in grill area and in-ground spa.

Additionally, there's a lot of grass and greenery to enjoy when you just want to spend some time getting fresh air.

And if you have kiddos, there are plenty of rooms to set up for your little ones. Moreover, all of the fashionistas will love to know the house comes complete with larger-than-life walk-in closets and bathrooms with plenty of vanity space.