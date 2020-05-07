The Koral x Kappa Collab Brings You the Best of Both Athleisure Brands

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Bored of your workout wear? Feel like you've been wearing the same thing over and over for every sweat sesh? Casual gear stuck in the same gear for too long?

We hear ya. Luckily, fab LA-based luxury activewear brand Koral banded together with iconic Italian sportswear brand Kappa, and together, the two conspired to solve all our athleisurewear problems with a capsule collection that covers all the bases. With 12 functional, wearable pieces based on the goal of effortlessly reinterpreting classic silhouettes for the modern woman, there's a little something for everyone. Whether you're looking for activewear, streetwear or outerwear, they've got it all in bold patterns, eye-catching colors and sexy silhouettes.

We picked out a few of our favorites to get you started. Shop them below!