See Adele's Evolution From Indie Singer to World-Famous Superstar

Like her music, Adelenever fails to disappoint.

When the singer first emerged on the music scene in 2008, she was nothing but the most humble and kind artist. In one of her first interviews with E!, the artist said, "It's really quite ridiculous how [her career] has blown up."

And since then, she's only become more and more popular.

Nonetheless, the star continues to be the same person she was in 2008, albeit dressed a bit differently.

In terms of makeup, Adele's stuck to her signature mod look, with a dramatic cat eye, voluminous lashes and a striking lipstick. But when it comes to her fashion, her wardrobe's evolved slightly, especially as she's undergone a transformation in recent years.

In the early days of her music career, the artist frequently wore dark-colored gowns and more conservative styles, but as of late, she's embraced color and new silhouettes, as she showed in her latest Instagram post.