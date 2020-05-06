by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 6, 2020 2:29 PM
A soccer player who supposedly died four years ago is making headlines this week—because he's reportedly alive.
Hiannick Kamba has returned to Germany after being reported to have died in an alleged car crash in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2016, People reported.
"Mr. Kamba has recently returned to Germany," German prosecutor Anette Milk confirmed to the magazine. "There are no reasonable doubts about his identity."
According to People, Bild reported that he returned to his job as a chemical technician for an energy supply company in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Milk further told People "an investigation into fraud is underway at the Essen public prosecutor's office against his wife. She denies the charge."
Kamba's wife has allegedly been accused of fraudulently forging a death certificate and other documents, Bild reported, per People.
Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images
Milk told the magazine that his wife allegedly collected "a low seven-digit amount (in euros)" from a life insurance policy. The car crash he was purported to have died in is alleged to have been staged.
Per Bild, according to People, the former athlete, who played for FC Schalke, allegedly told investigators that in January 2016 while on a trip in the Congo, his "companions" took his papers, money and phone and left him during the night.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?