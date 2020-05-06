This special house is only getting bigger!

On Wednesday morning, Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson had some big news to share. As it turns out, they are expecting their second child.

"FINALLY! As you guys know, Cody and I have been wanting to have all our kids pretty close in age so we were determined to get pregnant this year. A part of me wanted to straight Kylie Jenner it and tell you guys after the birth but after several accidental IG stories with our ultrasound peaking through in the background, we knew it was time to come clean," Jessica shared on Instagram. "Maverick is going to be a big sister! I'm not really sure if she fully understands that yet but no matter what, she's always going to be my baby."

The reality star guided fans to the latest episode of her podcast titled Now What?! for more details on how they found out.