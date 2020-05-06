Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split: Look Back at Their Romance

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson may have gone their separate ways, but the former loves will forever remain one of our favorite couples.

On May 6, E! News learned that the British model and Pretty Little Liars alum had called in quits after almost two years together. After finally confirming their relationship in June 2019 with a steamy post dedicated to Benson, Delevingne told E! News why it was the perfect time to go public with their romance.

"I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," she shared at the TrevorLIVE Gala that same month. "It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?

Then, the Looking for Alaska star gushed over Benson at the Girl up #GirlHero Awards with E! News, saying, "It's so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me and I'm the luckiest girl in the world."