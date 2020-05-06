Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split: Look Back at Their Romance

by emily belfiore | Wed., May. 6, 2020 12:01 PM
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson may have gone their separate ways, but the former loves will forever remain one of our favorite couples.
On May 6, E! News learned that the British model and Pretty Little Liars alum had called in quits after almost two years together. After finally confirming their relationship in June 2019 with a steamy post dedicated to Benson, Delevingne told E! News why it was the perfect time to go public with their romance.
"I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," she shared at the TrevorLIVE Gala that same month. "It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?
Then, the Looking for Alaska star gushed over Benson at the Girl up #GirlHero Awards with E! News, saying, "It's so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me and I'm the luckiest girl in the world."
An insider close to Delevingne and Benson weighed in on the secret behind their lasting love, crediting their deep commitment to one another with creating a relationship that neither star had experienced before.
"It's a different type of relationship with a lot of understanding, support and loving communication, the source told E! News. "They just do normal things like get coffee, walk the dog or go to the movies. They like to stay home together a lot and just chill. They are very sweet and loving together. They are always doing simple nice things for each other and it all comes very easy and naturally." The insider also added, "They are committed to one another and very much in love."
From sparking romance rumors and going public to sharing steamy pictures and gushing over each other on the red carpet, relive Delevingne and Benson's relationship milestones below:
Getty Images
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson first sparked romance rumors in May 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. Later that month, pictures emerged of Delevingne kissing Benson on the cheek.
In Aug. 2018, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared a selfie on Instagram wearing "A" and "C" initials on her necklace. Days later, Delevingne and Benson were photographed kissing at Heathrow Airport in London.
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for RBC
In Sept. 2018, the co-stars promoted Her Smell at the Toronto International Film Festival.
In March 2019, stylist Jamie Mizrahi shared this sweet picture of Delevingne and Benson after the Chanel show in Paris. "post show cuddle puddle," Mizrahi captioned the social media snap.
In June 2019, Delevingne posted a video of her and Benson kissing, confirming their relationship. The model and actress captioned the post with heart and rainbow emojis, writing, "#PRIDE."
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project
Delevingne gave Benson a sweet shout-out during her acceptance speech for The Trevor Project's Hero Award in June.
Best Image / BACKGRID
"They just do normal things like get coffee, walk the dog or go to the movies. They like to stay home together a lot and just chill," a source told E! News of the duo's romance. "They are very sweet and loving together. They are always doing simple nice things for each other and it all comes very easy and naturally. They are committed to one another and very much in love."
KCS Presse / MEGA
The couple attends a pre-wedding celebration for Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman in late June.
Best Image / BACKGRID
In July 2019, engagement rumors went into overdrive as the couple was spotted wearing gold bands as they enjoyed a vacation in France.
Photographed by Nicholas Maggio for Privé Revaux
In late July, Benson shared this snap on her Instagram and fans couldn't help but speculate that the "CD" tattoo alongside her side was of her girlfriend's initials.
Gotham/GC Images
The celebrities packed on the PDA at the 2019 US Open Women's final in September.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Delevingne and Benson attended Alanis Morissette's Broadway show Jagged Little Pill: The Musical with friends in November.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DKNY
On May 6, 2020, E! News learned that the couple had split after almost two years together and that Delevingne is enjoying being single and spending time with great friends in quarantine.
