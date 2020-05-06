Take a Stance in Summer's Wide Leg Pants Trend

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Spring is still in the air, but we're definitely on the fast track for summer... and that means an opportunity to refresh our wardrobes for the season!

Our go-to faves? Wide leg pants. They're just so easy and effortless, which comes in handy when your brain is melting from the heat of the summer sun. We love them in easy breezy styles, structured lines that can be dressed up or down, and in denim with a flattering high-waist and raw hem. Whether with sneaks or sandals, slinky tops or comfy tees, they're the perfect choice for summer styles of all kinds.

We've rounded up a few of our favorites for you to shop. Check 'em out down below!