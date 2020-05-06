Kathie Lee Gifford really is her former Today co-host's biggest fan!

The former anchor commended Hoda Kotb for her commitment to the Today show in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, telling In the Room's Jason Kennedy that she should be a shoo-in for (another!) Daytime Emmy.

"I was FaceTiming with Hoda just the other morning around 6 in the morning; She hadn't gone on air yet," Kathie explained. "She's the only person in Studio 1A. And then she turns it around and it's on Anthony, one of my favorite cameramen. And he had COVID really bad. And my heart just lept that he was good, he was fine, he was healthy and he was back at work."

Kathie, however, said she couldn't imagine being back in the nearly empty studio since she was used to seeing it buzzed "with excitement and people and energy and just life."

"Hoda decided to be there in the studio. And if they don't give her a doggone Emmy from what she's done..." Kathie told Jason. "Nobody's ever deserved it more than that woman deserves it this past six weeks."