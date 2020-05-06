Daddy's girls.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian melted our hearts as she shared the sweetest snap of husband Kanye West and daughters North West and Chicago West. In her latest Instagram post, the SKIMS founder captured the "I Love It" rapper on the couch while he enjoyed quality time with their girls.

Clearly, the Kardashian-West matriarch was equally moved by the bonding time as she captioned the image with a little yellow heart. It seems that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was able to grab the cute candid since the trio was busy watching something together.

We love a cute father-daughter moment!

As we previously reported, Kim and Kanye are practicing social distancing with their four children: North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (2) and Psalm (almost 1). Back in April, the KKW Beauty boss told CBS This Morning host Gayle King that they had "watched every single movie under the sun."