Whitney Port: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Now, more than ever, self-care is essential. But that doesn't mean it looks the same for everyone.

As part of E!'s new Wellness Wednesday series, we're asking stars to take us inside their at-home self-care routines, revealing their daily practices that help them stay centered and calm during this uncertain time.

And who better to kick off this new series than Whitney Port, a woman whose been inspiring us since she we first met her in the Teen Vogue fashion closet on The Hills in 2006. Since then, we've watched as Whitney, 35, has started her own fashion line, launched a hit podcast, With Whit, and started her own family, welcoming her son Sonny in 2017 with husband Tim Rosenman.

Recently, The Hills: New Beginnings star has added school teacher to her resume, along with perfecting healthy and delicious banana egg pancakes for the whole family as they continue to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.