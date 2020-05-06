Happy birthday, Archie Harrison!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son turned 1 year old on Wednesday. The proud parents marked the major milestone by posting a video of the Duchess of Sussex reading the child one of his favorite stories, Duck! Rabbit!. The clip, which was filmed by the Duke of Sussex, was posted to Save the Children UK's and Save With Stories' Instagram pages to help children and families impacted by the coronavirus and to drive awareness to the food and leaning resources needed.

The trio also received messages from the Royal Family. For instance, Kensington Palace's Instagram account, which is the official account of Prince William and Kate Middleton, posted well-wishes and shared a photo from Archie's christening.

"Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!" the post read.

The Royal Family's official Twitter account, which shares content about the activities of Queen Elizabeth II and other royals, also tweeted a photo of The Queen, Prince Philip, Doria Ragland, Harry and Meghan smiling at the little one after he made his public debut.

"Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today!" the post read. "Archie is The Queen's eighth great-grandchild."