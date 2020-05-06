See Ellen DeGeneres' Sweet Surprise for Viral FedEx Driver

Ellen DeGeneres is returning one good samaritan's act of kindness.

During Wednesday's at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the daytime talk show host virtually connected with FedEx delivery driver Justin Bradshaw, who went viral in the wake of the pandemic after sanitizing a package after learning that someone in the recipient's house had an auto-immune disorder and was at risk of contracting the coronavirus, and delivered a surprise of her own.

As Ellen caught up with Justin and his wife Yasmin, it became clear that his careful consideration was second nature. "As I approach the door, I saw a big red stop sign on the note and it alerted me that someone inside was high risk and immediately. I thought about my daughter Nova, who's actually micro-preemie and was actually born a little over one pound." Chiming in, Yasmin added, "And having a high-risk child of our own, he was basically doing what he does on a daily day-to-day basis. They just caught it on camera this time."