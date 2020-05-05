After months of long-distance dating, Amber Portwood has finally met her new beau Dimitri.

On Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom O.G., the 29-year-old picked up her new beau from the airport, along with her ex Gary Shirley, who accompanied her, which made for quite the introduction. To make matters worse, Gary gifted the couple condoms with his face on them and the saying, "It's Gary Time," plastered across the wrapper.

Despite the awkward encounter, Gary assured Amber and Dimitri that he approved of their relationship by telling them they "look so cute together."

However, it's unclear if Dimitri understood what Gary said as communication proved to be a problem area for him when he met Amber's daughter, Leah.

As fans of Amber know, Dimitri is from Belgium and is not a fluent English speaker. He's able to speak on a basic-level, but when he met Leah, Gary and the rest of their blended family for a pizza night, he struggled to pick-up on much of what they said. At one point, the 11-year-old typed in a question on a translator app to speak to Dimitri.