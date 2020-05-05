Scott Disick is lucky to have Sofia Richiein his corner.

After spending nearly a week in rehab to address underlying emotional issues stemming from his parents' deaths, our sources are revealing all the ways Sofia has stepped up to assist in his recovery. We're told the couple is "still very much together" and Sofia, 21, is "fully supporting" Scott's journey to better himself from the inside out.

"They have been through a lot together and Sofia has seen Scott go through very rough patches with his mental state over the years," explains an insider. "She was very proud of him when he agreed to get help and expressed that she would be there for him through every step of the way."

Describing the model as "very caring and protective" of her 36-year-old boyfriend, the source tells E! News she is "always making sure Scott is OK" and often runs errands or cooks for him.