Normal People's Paul Mescal says he "didn't sleep" the night before he was supposed to film his first sex scenes on set.

Originally released in late April on BBC Three and Hulu, Sally Rooney's 2018 novel became a best-seller in the U.S. during its first four months of release and now has all of Twitter buzzing because of its refreshing depiction of consent and intimacy during sex between its two central characters.

In a recent interview with Mr. Porter, the 24-year-old Irish actor (who plays Connell) talks about his newfound success, the online craze surrounding his portrayal of Connell and of course, those sex scenes alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones (who plays Marianne).

Oh, and that silver chain on Connell's neck (which now has its own Instagram account).

Of those full frontal nude scenes and the sex scenes between Connell and Marianne in general, Mescal tells the publication, "I'm not concerned about it because I made a choice about that this project is something that I'm proud of."

However, he adds: "The closer I'm getting to people seeing me fully nude on screen—it does make me slightly nervous."