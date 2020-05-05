Maluma Shows Off His Insanely Cool Colombian Mansion

Two words: Maluma, baby!

The 26-year-old star (whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias) is giving his fans a glimpse inside his massive mansion in Medellín, Colombia.

That's right, the Latin legend showed off his humble abode in a video for Architectural Digest. While Maluma is known for being private about his personal life, he explained that he wanted his fans to "enjoy" the place he calls home.

"We're here in my house in Medellín, Colombia. This is my sanctuary and I hope you enjoy it," he shares, with a huge smile on his face. "I'm enjoying it a lot in this quarantine, I've been in here for a long time so come here and have some peace with me."

The "Felices los 4" singer revealed he's been living in his mansion for 3 years, and had it done in a way so that he could appreciate Colombia's beautiful nature. He not only has floor-to-ceiling windows but also has a large balcony to see his breathtaking view.

"I make coffee, I go out and I see how beautiful this is," he says as he shows off the incredible trees and greenery he sees outside his home. "Look at that! Green all-around."