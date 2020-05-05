by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 5, 2020 2:08 PM
And just like that, Amy Schumer's son is 1.
It feels like just yesterday the famous funny lady was taking us along the ride of her pregnancy, often hilariously drawing comparison to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle as they were expecting at the same time. In fact, Schumer ended up giving birth to her and husband Chris Fischer's first child, Gene, just hours before Archie Harrison's arrival.
"10:55 pm last night," the comedian announced on Instagram on May 6, 2019 before her perfect punchline. "Our royal baby was born."
Now, 12 months later, the star and first-time mom has commemorated her son's 1st birthday in a simply sweet way.
"I'm really glad it was you," she captioned a photo of them napping together. "Hbd."
While the youngster has certainly grown over the last year, that's not the only thing that's different about him these days. Last month, Schumer revealed they had also changed his middle name—but you probably would not have guessed why.
"So do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name is officially changed?" she asked her listeners in an episode of her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith. "It's now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by accident named our son, 'genital.'"
The minor mishap aside, Schumer has seemingly enjoyed her latest role. "The hype is real. Believe the hype," she told E! News of motherhood six months after he was born. "I'm so lucky."
For more of Schumer's sweet mommy moments, keep scrolling!
Instagram / Amy Schumer
The star takes her son on a holiday walk.
Instagram / Amy Schumer
"Happy Pride babies!!!" the comedienne and actress wrote on the day of the NYC LGBT Pride Parade.
Instagram / Amy Schumer
Schumer shared the clearest photo of her and Chris Fischer's son on June 29, writing, "Here is our son Gene. He likes looking around and laughing at his toy the black and white butterfly. Always down for a nap and a good cry if the poops are on the reg he wanted me to tell you guys he wants you to volunteer or donate here @immfamtogether."
Instagram / Amy Schumer
The happy parents match with their son and dog.
Instagram / Amy Schumer
The star enjoys some snuggles with her baby boy on her 38th birthday.
Instagram / Amy Schumer
"I recommend this," Schumer wrote on her Instagram Story.
Instagram / Amy Schumer
The actress and husband Chris Fischer give their son Gene, almost three weeks old, his first bath.
Instagram / Amy Schumer
"Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!" Schumer wrote on Instagram alongside this pumping photo, hours after she was criticized for doing a comedy show, two weeks after her son Gene was born.
Instagram / Amy Schumer
"Guys what are we doing tonight? #schumerpump #ootd @stassischroeder," she captioned this Instagram photo, posted two weeks after the birth of her son.
Instagram / Amy Schumer
Schumer shows the not-so-glamourous part of giving birth (difficulty going to the toilet, for one) as everyone coos over her newborn in the hospital, in this photo posted on Mother's Day 2019. Many moms, including celebs such as Jenna Fischer and Snooki, praised the star for keeping it real.
Instagram / Amy Schumer
"Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy," Schumer wrote alongside this photo. "Women are the s--t. Men are cool and whatever but women are fucking warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula."
"I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks," she said. "I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it's awful. But fuck, what they say is true. The second you give birth it's gone...All my friends. Friends I've had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to "keep going" or telling me "it will be worth it". Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana #titsleaking #wearingadiaper."
Instagram / Amy Schumer
"New kid, who dis?" Schumer wrote.
Schumer gave birth to her and husband Chris Fischer's first child, son Gene Attell Fischer, on May 5, 2019. A day later, she shared this touching photo of the two with their "royal baby," who was born hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their own first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
