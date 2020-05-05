Contrary to popular opinion, Nick Vialldoesn't hate Madison Prewett.

Yes, he may have expressed some controversial opinions, but according to Nick himself, that doesn't mean he has anything against the former Bachelor contestant. Moreover, he said on his podcast Viall Files that he really didn't think that calling Madi a "liar" would "blow up" the way they did.

But first, for those who are confused, here's the back story: Nick called Peter Weber's runner-up a "liar" after she claimed that Pete tried to rekindle their romance in the days before he started dating Kelley Flanagan.

However, like Weber, Nick said this is total BS. "We also know Madison to be a little bit of a liar," he alleged.

That being said, Nick explained that his beliefs about her integrity aren't a reflection of his feelings toward her. He assured on Monday's podcast, "I still like her, but that's still how I felt about that. Listen, this is a podcast, we're going to give our opinions."