Things are looking up for WestAllen on The Flash, at least compared to where they were at the start of last week's episode.

As of the end of last week's episode, Barry has finally learned for sure that Iris was not Iris, and now that fake Iris is dead while the real Iris is trapped in a mirror dimension, and as Candice Patton told us, the whole team is about to go into "overdrive" to save her.

"And also on Iris' side, she's got to figure out herself how to get out, because now Eva's not in there with her, and she'll find out in the next episode that Camilla's there, Singh is there, and she's gonna have to do everything she can to get out," Patton says, and it better happen sooner rather than later.

"She's already experiencing the neural dissonance, so we'll in the next episode if it gets to be just too much."