What's life like for 90 Day Fiancé stars around the world now? 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined answers that question.

The TLC series features the stars of the various 90 Day shows recording themselves in their own homes. No producers, no crew, just the reality these participants decide to show the world. That reality for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Caesar included going on virtual dates, giving remote lessons to his nail clients on how to cut their toenails and revealing a secret he kept from producers.

After cameras stopped following Caesar and he came face-to-face with his Ukrainian girlfriend, Maria, at the reunion, Caesar went on a trip. He continued to try and contact Maria, to no avail, but he saved up money and flew to Ukraine, unannounced.